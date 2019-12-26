Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

NYSE SU opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,152,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 243,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616,590 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 69.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,559,000 after buying an additional 11,142,227 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,681,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,791,000 after buying an additional 269,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,994,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,578,000 after buying an additional 859,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

