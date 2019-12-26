Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading Up 6.3%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34, 42,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,511,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 401,193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 25,042 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

