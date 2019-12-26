Swarm City (SWT) Achieves Market Cap of $319,929.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $319,929.00 and $6.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00183391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.01193557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00118989 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City’s launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

