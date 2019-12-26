Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce $417.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $417.60 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $415.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

SYKE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.