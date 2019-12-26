T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13, 14,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 589,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTOO shares. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. Analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 32.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $43,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 202.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.