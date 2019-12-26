Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce $54.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the lowest is $53.80 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $46.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $186.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.20 million to $187.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $224.98 million, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $225.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCMD. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

TCMD opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $309,138.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,855.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $89,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 91.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

