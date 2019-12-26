Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.52), approximately 153,429 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 220,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.51).

The stock has a market cap of $4.86 million and a PE ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.