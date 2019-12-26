Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.05. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 10,099,681 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.