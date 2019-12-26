Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.74

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.73, with a volume of 8846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC set a $73.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 95.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 222,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 108,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.