Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. 18,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,002. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $816.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 210,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 295,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

