Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) to post sales of $56.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telenav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the lowest is $56.01 million. Telenav posted sales of $57.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Telenav will report full year sales of $238.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.52 million to $245.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $248.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telenav.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.58 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNAV shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Telenav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ TNAV traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.88. 1,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $233.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,142,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Telenav by 42.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Telenav by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Telenav by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

