TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 1.7%

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.20, 58,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,732,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,611 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 146.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 96,449 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.