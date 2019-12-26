The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered The Hackett Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $469.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 466,793 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,636,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,473,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,640,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,372,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

