TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading 21.4% Higher

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s share price traded up 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.70, 881,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 263% from the average session volume of 242,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 1,222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

