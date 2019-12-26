Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post sales of $785.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.82 million and the lowest is $780.30 million. Trimble reported sales of $785.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Trimble stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 77,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.01. Trimble has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $12,398,543.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,739,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,790 shares of company stock worth $14,060,674. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 43.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Trimble by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

