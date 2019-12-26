TrumpCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $264.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $69,343.00 and approximately $264.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021976 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003556 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.02559331 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008399 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

