Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.35

Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and traded as low as $40.00. Tungsten shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 3,908 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 million and a P/E ratio of -15.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Anthony Bromovsky acquired 474,765 shares of Tungsten stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £199,401.30 ($262,301.10).

About Tungsten (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

