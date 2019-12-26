TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $625,635.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 61,704,317,434 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

