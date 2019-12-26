Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) and Range Resources (NASDAQ:RRC) Critical Survey

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Ultra Petroleum has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Range Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum $892.50 million 0.03 $85.21 million $0.76 0.18 Range Resources $3.28 billion 0.37 -$1.75 billion $1.13 4.25

Ultra Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Range Resources. Ultra Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Range Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum 8.35% -11.65% 7.11% Range Resources -50.85% 3.14% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ultra Petroleum and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum 0 1 0 0 2.00 Range Resources 2 11 5 0 2.17

Ultra Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 640.74%. Range Resources has a consensus price target of $9.36, suggesting a potential upside of 94.97%. Given Ultra Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultra Petroleum is more favorable than Range Resources.

Summary

Range Resources beats Ultra Petroleum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 4,900 net producing wells and approximately 878,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 415 net producing wells and approximately 118,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

