Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €53.38 ($62.08).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

