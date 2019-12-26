Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up from $1.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 602,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,877 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 83.1% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 243,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares in the last quarter.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

