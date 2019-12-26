Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Receives $13.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vale by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 17,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vale by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 97,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,486. Vale has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

