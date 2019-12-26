Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, 2,782 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 184,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $654.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 3.23.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 17.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the second quarter worth $34,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

