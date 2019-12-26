ValuEngine Downgrades Gartner (NYSE:IT) to Hold

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IT. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of IT stock opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.34. Gartner has a 12 month low of $120.89 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $317,540.00. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $5,609,153.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at $203,357,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 17,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,114,000 after buying an additional 352,899 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,449,000 after acquiring an additional 154,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,326,000 after acquiring an additional 138,410 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

