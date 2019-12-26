ValuEngine Downgrades Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to Hold

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IEP. UBS Group dropped their target price on Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $79.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 26.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.