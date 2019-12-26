ValuEngine Downgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) to Sell

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LILAK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.