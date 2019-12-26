ValuEngine Upgrades Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) to “Buy”

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Akerna in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Akerna has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $72.65.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

