Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $199.94

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $199.94 and last traded at $199.88, with a volume of 13631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,223,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,433.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 46,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after buying an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 307.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

