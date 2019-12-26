Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

VNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE:VNE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.05. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veoneer will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veoneer by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,827,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 365,756 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,100,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 81.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

