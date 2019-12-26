VeriumReserve (VRM) One Day Volume Hits $174.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $218,953.00 and $174.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00556949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000907 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084543 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008970 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,513,110 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

