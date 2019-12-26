Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

VFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.94.

VFF opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $312.83 million and a P/E ratio of -54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

