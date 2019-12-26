Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71, 262,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 203,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,956 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vista Gold worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

