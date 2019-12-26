Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

VIST stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64. Visterra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.44 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Visterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,067,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Visterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Visterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

