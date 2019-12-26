VULCANO Price Tops $0.0004 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $105,318.00 and $31.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VULCANO has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.