Washington H. Soul Pattinson and (ASX:SOL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.11

Shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and traded as low as $21.81. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 109,367 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of A$21.98.

In other Washington H. Soul Pattinson and news, insider Todd Barlow 91,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and (ASX:SOL)

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

