Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.22. 100,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $32,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 5,299.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 1,698,775 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 235.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,805,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after buying an additional 1,266,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,238,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,477,000 after acquiring an additional 828,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 807,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

