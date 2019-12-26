Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.33

Press coverage about Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Weed earned a coverage optimism score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BUDZ stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. Weed has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

In other news, major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 65,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $26,133.60.

WEED, Inc focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

