Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Secureworks (SCWX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) recently:

12/24/2019 – Secureworks had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Secureworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

12/9/2019 – Secureworks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

12/5/2019 – Secureworks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2019 – Secureworks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/12/2019 – Secureworks is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Secureworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

10/31/2019 – Secureworks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.60. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,911. Secureworks Corp has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.

Get Secureworks Corp alerts:

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Secureworks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Secureworks by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Secureworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.