Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.00

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 32607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $803.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $249.93 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.4646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous dividend of $0.34. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.18%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $114,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth $100,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth $503,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 41.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.