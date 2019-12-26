WhiteCoin Price Up 65.7% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Bittrex, FreiExchange and LBank. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $26,680.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 65.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Bittrex, LBank, FreiExchange, ZB.COM and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

