Yikang Liu Sells 10,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$72,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,304.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$7.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.11. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.61 and a 1 year high of C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.12.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$65.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.2303378 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVM shares. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

