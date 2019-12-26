Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report $60.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.21 million and the lowest is $59.39 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $43.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $228.36 million, with estimates ranging from $227.49 million to $229.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 415,347 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 14.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,208,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 415,102 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

LLNW stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

