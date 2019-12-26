Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. ONEOK reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.44. 13,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,708. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 614.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 285,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 245,802 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 9.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

