Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.11). Century Aluminum posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $127,439.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $911,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 17,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $673.79 million, a P/E ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.98. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

