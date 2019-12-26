Zacks: Analysts Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce sales of $523.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $525.00 million and the lowest is $521.39 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $582.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,386. The company has a market cap of $539.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 175.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 60.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

