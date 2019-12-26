Zacks: Analysts Set $13.75 Target Price for DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)

Shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $13.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DRDGOLD an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.75 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,363 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 44.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

DRD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 4,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,556. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $351.69 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of -0.38.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

