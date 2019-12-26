Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report $241.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank posted sales of $211.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year sales of $927.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $921.00 million to $935.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $993.57 million, with estimates ranging from $985.90 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE BXS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,905. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

