Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%.

TGLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of TGLS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. 3,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $376.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 149,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

