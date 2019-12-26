Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $997.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to announce sales of $997.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $975.50 million. Twitter reported sales of $908.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Twitter from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.99.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $32.63. 215,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,449,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. Twitter has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $185,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $350,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,646. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

