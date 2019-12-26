Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) to post $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. Yum China posted sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $8.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,759,000 after acquiring an additional 285,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,753.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,115 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $648,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 122,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

